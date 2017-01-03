Reed meeting with Mattis, Trump’s choice for Secy. of Defense

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Sen. Jack Reed, the senior member on the Senate Armed Services Committee, is scheduled to meet with General James N. Mattis (ret.), whom President-elect Donald Trump has nominated to be the next U.S. Secretary of Defense. The two men will meet at Reed’s office in the Hart Senate Office Building at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Mattis’s nomination was announced at the beginning of December, and raised questions of whether a man with a heavy military background could serve in a position usually reserved for a civilian. Mattis is a Marine Corps general who retired in 2013 after serving as the commander of the U.S. Central Command (“CENTCOM”) and has a reputation as a ‘tough-talking’ Marine.

Mattis’s nomination is expected to be confirmed by the Republican-majority Congress, but it faces a major legal hitch. Right now, U.S. law bars retired military officers from becoming Secretary of Defense within seven years of leaving active duty.

Reed spokesperson Chip Unruh said Tuesday the Armed Services Committee is set to meet for a hearing next week about whether that law should be amended, and what impact it might have. The U.S. armed forces have a principle of ‘civilian control’; several recent men to serve as Secretary had careers that were more political, business- or academically-centered (such as Leon Panetta or Ashton Carter), though they may have served short stints in the armed forces (which includes Donald Rumsfeld, Robert Gates, and Chuck Hagel).