Rhode Island changes regulations on horseshoe crab harvest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has changed regulations governing the harvesting of horseshoe crabs in an effort to ensure the population’s long-term survival.

The Westerly Sun reports that the state’s horseshoe crab population isn’t plummeting, but it’s also not increasing. The changes put into effect this week by the state Department of Environmental Management aim to manage the stock.

The crabs are harvested to be used as bait and for their blue blood, which is used to make sure medical products aren’t contaminated. The blood contains a chemical that is used to detect bacteria.

One amendment requires bait harvesters to report their catches. The catch limit is 60 crabs per person per day.

The bait fishery will be closed from May 1 to May 31 during spawning season.

