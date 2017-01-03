RI Assembly session kicks off Tuesday afternoon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Car taxes, marijuana legalization and the impact of the Trump administration are all on the agenda as Rhode Island’s 113 part-time state legislators gather to kick off this year’s General Assembly session Tuesday.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea will administer the oath of office to the 75 representatives and 38 senators in separate ceremonies set to begin at 4 p.m. at the State House. Legislative leaders will then deliver speeches.

Last November’s election saw legislative Democrats expand their already huge majorities in both chambers, picking up two seats in the House and one in the Senate. The new House will be made up of 64 Democrats and 11 Republicans, while the new Senate will include 33 Democrats and five Republicans. The number of GOP legislators this session is tied for third-fewest in modern history, at 16.

Of the 113 lawmakers being sworn in Tuesday, 16 are new faces while 97 are incumbents re-elected to new terms. The longest-serving returning legislator is Senate Majority Leader Dominick Ruggerio, D-North Providence, first elected in 1984; in the House, the longest-serving member is Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton, first elected in 1988.

The leader of each chamber will remain the same this session. House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, D-Cranston, won a tight re-election race and will continue in the lower chamber’s top job, which he’s held since 2014. Senate President M. Teresa Paiva Weed, D-Newport, will also return as the upper chamber’s leader, a job she’s held since 2008.

The House will see some other high-level changes, however.

House Majority Leader John DeSimone, D-Providence, lost his primary last September to Marcia Ranglin-Vassell and is being replaced as Mattiello’s No. 2 by Rep. Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick. On the Republican side, West Warwick Rep. Patricia Morgan scored an upset victory to succeed North Smithfield Rep. Brian Newberry as House minority leader.

Other veteran lawmakers who lost their re-election bids or chose not to seek new terms include Republican Rep. Joe Trillo, Democratic Reps. Michael Marcello and Jan Malik, and Democratic Sen. William Walaska. Legislators are also awaiting the outcome of the law enforcement investigation that led former House Finance Committee Chairman Ray Gallison to resign suddenly last May.

Mattiello has indicated a major priority for him in 2017 will be starting the phaseout of Rhode Island’s municipal car tax, though Gov. Gina Raimondo and Paiva Weed have both raised questions about the details. The recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts has state leaders saying they’ll take a fresh look at that issue, as well. And progressives, who have increased their numbers, want Rhode Island to counter the policies of newly empowered Washington Republicans.

The Assembly’s biggest task of the year – crafting a new state budget – will begin on Jan. 19, when Raimondo is due to deliver them her tax-and-spending proposal for 2017-18. A final budget is usually adopted in June.

Lawmakers are also under new scrutiny from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission. On Tuesday, a constitutional amendment took effect restoring the commission’s full power to police conflicts of interest among legislators. The change was pushed through following Gallison’s resignation and ratified by voters in November, after a seven-year campaign by Common Cause Rhode Island.

