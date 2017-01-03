Shooting leaves broken glass, sends victim to hospital

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Central Falls Police are investigating a shooting that left glass and debris on a street, and led to a victim going to a local hospital.

An officer was patrolling near the Riverwalk Park about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday when he heard the sound of glass breaking and several “pops.” According to Central Falls Chief of Police Col. James Mendonca, officers shortly determined gunshots had been fired on the 1200 block of High Street, where broken glass and several .22 caliber shell casings were present.

When officers got onto High Street, no victim was present; he later turned up at Miriam Hospital in Providence for treatment of wounds, and was released.

As of Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made, but Col. Mendonca they’re obtaining arrest warrants for two people.