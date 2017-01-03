URI Sets 3-point record in 88-58 win over St. Joseph’s

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jared Terrell drilled 5 of 6 from long range to total 24 points as Rhode Island drubbed Saint Joseph’s 88-58 on Tuesday night.

The Rams (10-4, 2-0 Atlantic 10), who have won four straight and five of their last six, took control midway of the first period and coasted to the victory. Saint Joseph’s was leading 18-17 with 8:32 remaining but the Rams closed the half on a 29-8 run to go into the break leading 46-26. Rhode Island is now 8-0 at home.

Terrell was 9 of 12 from the field and had five assists. E.C. Matthews made 5 of 8 from beyond the arc to add 20 points. The Rams hit a season-best 16 of 30 (53 percent) from long range and made 31 of 62 field-goal attempts. Saint Joseph’s managed to hit just 2 of 8 from distance.

James Demery led Saint Joseph’s (7-6, 1-1) with 17 points.

