Wyatt inmate reported missing 5 hours after escape

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I (WPRI) — Police learned an inmate was missing from the Wyatt Detention Center about five hours after he made his escape, officials revealed on Tuesday, as police, U.S. Marshals, and the FBI continued their manhunt for the escaped fugitive.

James W. Morales broke out of the Central Falls facility over the weekend, police said. At a news conference Tuesday, U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth urged the public to call police with any information about Morales’ whereabouts, and warned that he is dangerous and may be armed.

Hainsworth also revealed that correctional officers first informed Central Falls police at 11:43 p.m. that they couldn’t account for Morales and it appeared he escaped. According to police, Morales escaped five hours earlier, at about 6:45 p.m. Warden Daniel Martin said on Monday that Morales’ escape went unnoticed until an inmate count at 10:30 p.m.

“He should’ve been detected missing before he was,” he said.

Video evidence showed that Morales broke out by climbing a basketball hoop, cutting through fencing, and descending down a wall, Martin said.

Martin has not answered questions from Eyewitness News about the apparent delay in calling police, but released a statement Tuesday saying the facility is conducting an internal investigation to find out how the escape went unnoticed for hours.

“The Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility is conducting a top to bottom investigation of inmate James W. Morales’ escape on December 31, 2016. The investigation has included interviewing all officers on duty and all prisoners in the escaped detainee’s cell block. The investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating fully with the U.S. Marshals Office, the Rhode Island State Police, and the Central Falls Police Department. Once the investigation is complete, a full report will be made available.”

Two correctional officers were placed on administrative leave, the warden’s assistant confirmed on Monday.

The facility was still on lockdown as of Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Marshal Hainsworth said federal authorities would look into the details of what happened the facility, but the main priority is to find Morales.

“Our major concern is to apprehend him, but we are concerned about all the other aspects as well,” Hainsworth said in response to a question about the delay in calling police at the prison. The U.S. Marshal Service in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut and other states house detainees at Wyatt.

According to Hainsworth, investigators have collected a “great deal of information and evidence” related to Morales’ escape, but police would not disclose any details about the case or reveal where they believe Morales might be. Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday added him to their most wanted list.

People who see Morales are asking to dial 911 or call the U.S. Marshals hotline at 1-800-336-0102, where calls are confidential.

Hainsworth also asked hospitals, medical centers and walk-in clinics to call police if anyone resembling Morales comes in seeking treatment. Police say he likely suffered lacerations from the razor wire, and blood was found in a car he is suspected of stealing as well as on prison clothes that were discovered under an I-95 overpass shortly after the escape.

Morales, 35, was being held at Wyatt as he awaited trial on weapons charges. The former Army Reservist is accused of stealing weapons from a Massachusetts Army Reserve facility in 2015.

Police said he’s also wanted in Middlesex County for an alleged violent sexual assault of a child.

Tracking him down

So far, police have revealed they tracked Morales to two communities in Massachusetts. After his escape, Massachusetts State Police said Morales made his way to Attleboro and stole a car. The vehicle was found Monday by Framingham Police, abandoned on Gordon Street in Framingham. Town police said the car had blood in it and had plates that were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle on Route 9.

Neighbors said Morales’ ex-girlfriend lives in the area where the car was found, but police declined to confirm that.

Framingham police also said a man matching Morales’ description was captured on surveillance camera walking through downtown Framingham on Sunday.

At about 11 p.m. that night, an officer spotted a man fitting his description driving a Nissan Altima near Gordon and Hollis Streets. The car sped up and passed the officer, according to police.

One Framingham resident said Morales banged on her door.

“I have another backdoor to my daughter’s bedroom and that backdoor was broken in, so he was able to knock on my daughter’s door,” Vanessa Luco recalled. She said she heard he had pending rape charges, and hasn’t slept much since the incident.

Police said there hasn’t been a sighting of Morales in Framingham since Sunday night.