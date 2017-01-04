Attempted robbery at Attleboro Shell station caught on camera

Related Coverage Knife-wielding robber holds up South Attleboro gas station

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – For the second time in as many days, the Attleboro Police Department is investigating reports of an armed robbery of a gas station.

The robber didn’t get away with anything around 8 p.m. Tuesday night at the Shell gas station on Pleasant Street though, after the clerk thwarted his plans.

The would-be robber came in to the store to buy a Red bull, and ended up handing the clerk a note.

“It goes, ‘just give me the cash and nobody gets hurt,'” clerk Hasan Samrout told Eyewitness News Wednesday. Samrout threw the note right back at the robber.

The clerk tells Eyewitness News at first he thought the robber was joking, until he saw he had a knife.

“So he inches the knife a little closer, and then I was like ‘are you serious man?’ And then I start to come around and he just runs off.”

Some quick thinking by the clerk turned the tables on the robber, who wound up being chased out of the store.

According to a police incident report, the suspect was seen fleeing on foot from the gas station towards Starkey Avenue, but police were unable to locate him. He’s being described as a white male in his mid-to-late 20’s, approximately 6’00”, with a skinny to medium build, blond scruffy hair, and acne. He was wearing disheveled clothing with a dark or green-colored sweater during the time of Tuesday’s robbery.

“I’m not saying you should risk your life to save some money,” Samrout said. “But I don’t believe in just handing someone something because they ask you for it.”

Samrout and his father are grateful no one was hurt and nothing was stolen from the store.

“I don’t want him to do something like that [again],” said the clerk’s father, Amid Samrout. “I don’t want him to confront the robber like that. I want him to be more uh, cautious about that.”

The Samrout’s tell Eyewitness News this is the second time this Shell gas station has been targeted in a robbery. A few years ago, a man stole money from a deposit box when the clerk wasn’t paying attention.

Police say this attempted robbery is similar to the robbery at Grampy’s gas station on Newport Avenue in South Attleboro Monday night, along with several other robberies in Plainville and Wrentham. Police are still investigating, including looking into whether the same suspect is behind all of these recent robberies.

“I hope he will get caught quickly. He should find a job instead of rob, you know? ”