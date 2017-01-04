Attleboro man struck by car; DA’s office now involved

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Attleboro police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police could not give an update on the victim’s condition as of Wednesday morning, but they did confirm that a 60-year-old man was hit by a car in Attleboro Tuesday night.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on North Main Street just before Peck Street. The road was closed for several hours as Attleboro detectives and state police began investigating.

Police were seen loading a dark colored sedan onto a flatbed truck but did not confirm whether that was the vehicle that struck the victim.

Officials say the man was seriously injured and was rushed to Sturdy Memorial Hospital. He was later transferred to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police could not confirm if the man was in a crosswalk when he was hit or if the driver fled the scene, but no suspects have been arrested or charged yet.

A lieutenant told Eyewitness News that any further updates will come from the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.