Family, friends to celebrate what would have been Dorian Murray’s 9th birthday

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — The mother of Dorian Murray, the inspiration behind the #DStrong movement, is preparing to celebrate her son’s first birthday since his passing.

Melissa Doty Murray posted a heartfelt message to the Dorian J. Murray Foundation Facebook page on Wednesday. He would have turned nine on Thursday.

Dorian passed away from a rare form of cancer in March of last year. His battle inspired people around Rhode Island and the world, who shared the hashtag #DStrong after Dorian said he wanted to be famous before he died.