In-Depth: New security measures at Army Reserve armory

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal, state, and local authorities on Wednesday continued their multi-state search for James Morales, a detainee who escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility over the weekend.

Morales, 35, was being held at Wyatt as he awaited trial for allegedly stealing more than a dozen firearms from the Army Reserve armory in Worcester in 2015.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio discusses the changes that were made to the facility in the wake of the thefts.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Managment Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.