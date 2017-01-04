In the Kitchen: Roasted Garlic Dressing

Holistic Health Coach Katie McDonald from B Nourished joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make her Roasted Garlic Dressing:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup balsamic

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 T white miso

2 T fresh thyme

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp salt

fresh ground pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut top of garlic head to expose cloves Drizzle with olive oil Wrap garlic head in tin foil Bake for 1 hour Squeeze cloves out Transfer to a blender Add 1/2 c water and all other ingredients Blend until smooth.

Serve over spicy or bitter greens like arugula, watercress etc.

Also use as sandwich dressing or over grains like quinoa or steamed veggies.

