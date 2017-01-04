Macy’s closing stores in Taunton, Brockton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Silver City Galleria is losing another anchor store.

Macy’s announced Wednesday its Taunton location is one of dozens of stores slated for closure by the end of the year. The location at Westgate Mall in Brockton is also on the list.

According to a news release from Macy’s, the closures are part of the 100 closings announced in August of 2016.

The company said the closures are expected to yield about $550 million in annual savings, enabling it to invest an additional $250 million in growing the digital side of the business.

Macy’s said employees displaced by closings may be offered positions in nearby stores where possible.

It’s the second anchor store Silver City Galleria has lost recently. In 2015, JCPenney closed its location at the mall.