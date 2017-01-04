Minnie and Mickey infant hoodies recalled

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is recalling about 15,000 Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts because the snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

The recall involves sweatshirts with a three snap closure.

They were sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M.

The size and “Disney Parks” are printed on the inside of the hoodie’s neck.

The Minnie Mouse hoodie is black with ears and a red fabric bow attached to the hood of the sweatshirt.

The artwork shows a screen print of Minnie’s body up to neck.

The date code FAC-010635-16194 or FAC-010635-16015 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam.

UPC codes include (6M) 400000175669, (12M) 400000175676, (18M) 400000175683, and (24M) 400000175690.

The Mickey Mouse hoodie is black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt.

The artwork shows a screen print of Mickey’s body up to neck.

The date code FAC-010635-16220, FAC-010635-16015 or FAC-010635-16280 is printed on a label sewn into the left side seam.

UPC codes include: (6M) 400000145433, (12M) 400000145440, (18M) 400000145457 and (24M) 400000145464.

The sweatshirts were sold exclusively at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, Disneyland in California and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016 for about $30.

If you have one you’re asked to contact Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported.