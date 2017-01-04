Police: man may have recorded women in store bathroom

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — Plainville police said Wednesday they are investigating the possibility an Attleboro man caught in the women’s bathroom at the T.J. Maxx on Christmas Eve may have recorded several victims with his cell phone.

Police arrsted Gabriel Moniz, 48, after a woman said she spotted him in the stall next to hers, with his cell phone camera pointed at her through the opening. According to police, Moniz told officers he mistakenly walked into the women’s bathroom after a seizure left him dizzy and confused. Police said Moniz admitted having his cell phone out, but denied taking any photos.

Officers viewed surveillance video, which police said cast doubt on Moniz’s story. According to police, the video showed Moniz was in the women’s bathroom for about 15 minutes. Several women used the bathroom during that time, police said.

Officers said they did not find any inappropriate photos or videos on Moniz’s phone, but were working to obtain a search warrant to examine whether images may have been sent to a remote server.

Moniz pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday, and was released after positing $250 bail.