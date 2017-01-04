Providence police: 3 men steal car, crash into pole

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after a car was stolen and then crashed into a pole.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Providence police Captain Michael E. Correia tells Eyewitness News that the owner of a car on Kinfield Street saw men attempting to steal his car. He then pursued them on foot a short distance before the car smashed into a pole at Plainfield and Laurel Streets.

The driver and front seat passenger fled on foot while the passenger in the back seat was seriously injured and transported to the hospital.

Police do not have a description of the 2 suspects that fled but say no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.

Detectives and BCI were later called to the scene. Police were seen putting up yellow tape and removing items from the car.

This story is developing and will be updated.