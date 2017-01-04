Rep. Carnevale’s parting gift to voters: a magnet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former state Rep. John Carnevale, who was kicked off the voter rolls last year following a Target 12 investigation into his residency, gave voters in his district a parting gift that might keep his name on their refrigerators.

“As the year comes to a close, I would like to give you this small gift that may help you in the future,” Carnevale wrote House District 13 voters in a letter on his official letterhead obtained by Target 12. “Enclosed is a magnetic list of municipal phone numbers that you may call when you have questions about municipal services.”

“I will continue to be active in our community, attempt to keep you informed, and if you have any questions or concerns about our neighborhood or government, please feel free to contact me,” he added.

The magnet features Carnevale’s surname, old title and phone number in big letters, before listing city department numbers – and could serve to keep him on the minds of voters if he ever decides to attempt a political comeback.

Carnevale, a Democrat, was not immediately available for comment.

Carnevale decided not to seek re-election after the Providence Board of Canvassers ruled that he did not reside at his claimed address, 150 Barbara St. in Providence, though the former representative has never stopped insisting he does live there. The canvassers’ decision followed an undercover Target 12 investigation that showed Carnevale spending much of his time at a home he owned in Johnston that he failed to disclose to the Rhode Island Ethics Commission for years.

Carnevale’s District 13 seat was won by another Democrat, Ramon Perez, a 45-year-old taxi driver who had the backing of House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello. Perez took office Tuesday, formally ending Carnevale’s eight-year run as a state legislator.

