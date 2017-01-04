Rescue a Pet: Domesticated Rats

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us a pair of domesticated rats who are looking for a loving home.

The little critters are a year old, very friendly, and love to run around and play.

The pair, along with a third rat at the shelter, are a bonded trio and should all go home together. Because of that, it’s only $15 to adopt all three.

If you or someone you know wants to adopt these rats or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.