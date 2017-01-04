School bus driver accused of driving drunk pleads not guilty

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A school bus driver whom police said was drunk behind the wheel pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday.

The judge set bail at $1000 for 52-year-old Shelly Way, and ordered her not to drive again until her next court appearance, scheduled for February 15.

West Greenwich police said Way had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech when they pulled over her school bus last month. Prosecutors said Wednesday that Way failed two breathalyzer tests, both of which showed a blood alcohol content three times the legal limit.

Police say Way was the only person on the bus at the time of her arrest. However, West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsey told Eyewitness News that she had been driving the Westerly track team home from a meet in Providence that evening. He said the coach got the team off the bus when he noticed Way was driving erratically.

According to prosecutors, Way was previously charged with driving under the influence in California in 1988.