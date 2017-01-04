Taunton police: cause of manhole explosion likely electrical

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI ) — A manhole was on fire after it reportedly exploded early Wednesday morning.

The call came in around 1:15 a.m. at the intersection of High and Weir Streets.

A witness says he saw smoke coming from the manhole before it exploded.

The fire was quickly brought under control but a few businesses in the area did lose power. The area was blocked off to traffic and electrical crews were called to the scene.

Police say the cause is likely electrical but the incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.