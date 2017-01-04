The J.M. Smucker Company announces limited voluntary recall on canned cat food

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The J.M. Smucker Company announced Wednesday a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of ‘9Lives’, ‘EverPet’, and ‘Special Kitty’ canned cat food, due to possible low levels of thiamine (vitamin B1). Thiamine is essential for cats.

The issue was discovered during review of production records at the manufacturing facility. The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from December 20 – January 3, 2017.

Consumers who have cans of cat food from the impacted lots should stop feeding it to their cats and call the company at 1-800-828-9980 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. EST or contact them at consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

Cats that are fed diets low in thiamine for several weeks could be at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. Symptoms of deficiency can be gastrointestinal or neurological. Early signs of thiamine deficiency can include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling and seizures.

Contact your vet immediately if your cat is displaying any of these symptoms. If treated promptly, thiamine deficiency is typically reversible.