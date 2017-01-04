Toshiba expands recall of laptop batteries

Related Coverage Toshiba laptop batteries, youth pajamas recalled for fire hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Toshiba is expanding its recall of battery packs used in its laptop computers due to burn and fire hazards.

About 100,000 of the lithium-ion battery packs manufactured by Panasonic were recalled back in March. On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced an additional 83,000 battery packs were added to the recall.

The company has received five reports of the battery packs overheating and melting, including one since the initial recall.

No injuries have been reported.

The battery packs were installed in 41 models of Toshiba Satellite laptops. They were sold at Staples, Office Depot, and other electronics stores nationwide and online from June 2011 through Nov. 2016 for between $500 and $1,000 for the laptop and between $70 and $130 for the battery pack alone.

The recalled products have part numbers printed on them that begin with G71C, followed by seven other digits.

Consumers should power off the laptop, remove the battery, and follow the instructions on Toshiba’s website to obtain a free replacement battery back. Until the replacement is received, only use the computer by plugging into AC power.

For more information, contact Toshiba America Information Systems toll-free at 866-224-1346 any day between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. PT.