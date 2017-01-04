Troubled UHIP system goes down again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s computer system managing the state’s public benefits and health insurance, UHIP, or the United Health Infrastructure Project, went down again Wednesday morning.

The outage lasted for about 20 minutes, according to the Rhode Island Department of Administration spokeswoman Ashley O’Shea.

She said, “The state’s technical team is working as quickly as possible with Deloitte” — the company which has the contract to build the new system — “to investigate the root cause of the issue so it does not happen again.

“Services have resumed and it’s business as usual,” O’Shea added.

A hiccup in the system last month was classified as “performance slowness,” where the system itself did not go down altogether, but it took a long time for some users to log in, and logging in was outright impossible for some of those slowed users.

At one point, the department tallied some 1,600 computer bugs that have to be fixed or adjusted. Complaints from families whose benefits had been delayed led to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to file a lawsuit against the state over the ongoing problems.

The department has been constantly working to try and catch up and eliminate backlogs and delays since last fall.