Warren man arrested for gunfire at home New Year’s Day

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Child Street man now faces multiple criminal charges including domestic felony assault after an incident of gunshots fired indoors in the wee hours of New Year’s Day.

Peter Jannitto, 48, is accused of firing a gun several times in an upstairs bedroom of the Child Street home after a verbal argument about 1:30 a.m. Nobody was hurt, and Warren Police Deputy Chief Joseph Loiselle said Jannitto was taken into custody without incident.

Jannitto is now charged with domestic felony assault, domestic disorderly conduct, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Loiselle said he believed alcohol was involved in the incident.

