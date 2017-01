WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — City officials and Warwick residents gathered near TF Green Airport Tuesday night to celebrate the inauguration of Mayor Scott Avedisian.

City council members and the school committee also joined in on the celebration and took their oaths.

A total of 9 council members were sworn in as well as 2 school committee members.

The ceremony was held at the Skywalk at TF Green Airport.

Scott Avedisian has been the mayor of Warwick for nearly 17 years.