Brown loses nailbiter to NJIT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tim Coleman had 15 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and his second block at the buzzer — on his 22nd birthday — and NJIT held off Brown 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Coleman made one of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left and as Tavon Blackmon went up for a tying attempt just inside the 3-point line, Coleman knocked it away from behind.

The Highlanders had a 54-36 lead after a 25-5 run to open the second half.

NJIT’s lead was still 68-57 until a JR Hobbie 3 pulled the Bears within eight at the 2:06 mark. Hobbie followed with a pair of free throws after a technical foul and Steven Spieth made a 3 on the ensuing possession. Joshua Howard converted a 3-point play to make it 74-73 with five seconds left.

Anthony Tarke led NJIT (8-8) with 18 points and Abdul Lewis had eight plus 12 rebounds.

Spieth had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Brown (9-7), which was 19 of 29 at the line while NJIT was 31 of 35.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.