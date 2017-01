In the latest episode of Double O.T., Yianni and Mark discuss the Patriots possible playoff opponents, weather or not Tom Brady will win the MVP, if Martellus Bennett will sign a long term deal, and if the Patriots coordinators will leave for new jobs. They also debate if the Celtics Isaiah Thomas is a superstar and if Jae Crowder mishandled his statement on the Celtic fans. Also, what would Mark say to Bill Belichick at a cocktail party?

