PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An 80-year-old woman died Thursday after she was struck by a vehicle in Providence, city police confirm.

According to police, the woman was hit just before 5 p.m. while crossing Plainfield Street in the area of Pocasset Avenue.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the woman before rushing her to Rhode Island Hospital.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

Trauma patient transported from Pocasset Ave, Providence – reportedly struck by vehicle. CPR in progress, enroute to RI Hospital. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/IjhytVnNfN — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) January 5, 2017

