Mass state police spotted dragging a suspect, 2 arrested

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating an unusual scene in Swansea overnight.

A man and woman were arrested following an accident on I-195 East between exits 3 and 4 early Thursday morning.

A red sedan had driven off the road and crashed into a woods.

Eyewitness News video captured a man on the ground, not handcuffed as police proceeded to pull him by the right arm. The man appears to be dragged into the woods by police and then loud yelling can be heard.

Massachusetts state police would not comment on the video but say the two suspects now face misdemeanor charges.

The male suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Torrence Johnson of New Bedford. He is being charged with disorderly conduct. The driver, 27-year-old Ambery Ivy, of New Bedford, is charged with operating under the influence of alcohol. Police say she may face additional charges.

According to officials, both suspects were taken to the Bristol County House of Corrections where they will either post bail or be held until their arraignments in Fall River District Court.