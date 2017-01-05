Mattiello discusses plan to eliminate car tax

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It began as a campaign promise from House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello: to reduce and eliminate Rhode Island’s controversial car tax over the next five years.

Now, with the General Assembly’s new session underway, policy makers have to figure out the math behind the promise.

“Do I expect this to be easy? No,” Mattiello said during a taping of WPRI 12’s Newsmakers on Thursday.

Critics of the plan say the state budget is already facing major structural deficits, but Mattiello made it clear that his goal is to tackle the car tax, whatever it takes.

“So rather than say ‘no, no, no, no’ and look at all the reasons why you shouldn’t, why don’t we look at our constituents first and say, ‘let’s get this thing done,'” he said.

Mattiello said a growing economy will offset the losses. But critics maintain his plan will be unfair to communities who don’t charge high car tax rates, since those with high rates – such as Providence and Cranston – will stand to get more money from the state once the car tax goes away.

“The fact that some communities have different tax rates is an additional reason why you may not want to do it,” Mattiello said. “It was designed poorly from the very beginning, so the solution is not going to be perfect. Doesn’t mean you don’t look for a solution.”

“Both the Democrats, both the Republicans, both Progressives, both the Conservatives, every group, every constituency inside our House wants car tax relief,” added House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, who also joined the program.

All eyes are now on Gov. Gina Raimondo’s office. Her budget proposal is due by Jan. 19. Mattiello said he hopes she includes car tax relief in the plan.

Click here to watch this week’s Newsmakers online, or you can catch it this Sunday at 5:30 a.m. on WPRI 12 or at 10 a.m. on Fox Providence.