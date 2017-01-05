New Bedford police chase ends in rollover, 10 bags of crack cocaine found

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — New Bedford police are investigating after a police pursuit ended in a crash and drug bust.

Officials say the department’s gang unit was conducting street level crime investigations. Around 6:00 p.m. they attempted to pull over a Dodge Durago when the driver took off, driving erratically the wrong way down a one-way street.

That car struck a chain link fence at the corner of Bates Street and Healy Street. Police say 4 people were inside the vehicle at the time.

Detectives were able to get 35-year-old Mario Vardaro of Rochester and 20-year-old Arjenis Torres of New Bedford out of the car. The driver, 36-year-old Sarah Gada of New Bedford, continued to drive over the fence and fled with 26-year-old Nicole Woodard of Fairhaven.

The car eventually flipped on Belleville Avenue, causing minor damage to the front porch and fence of a house.

Gada continued to flee on foot and has not yet been found.

Woodard was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives found 10 bags of crack cocaine inside the car.

Sarah Gada faces the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute class B cocaine. Conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws. Illegally attaching plates. Failure to use turn signal. Reckless operation of a motor vehicle. Operating motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Vardaro, Woodard and Torres face charges of possession with intent to distribute class B cocaine, and conspiracy to violate controlled substance laws.