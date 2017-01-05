New Bedford Police taking steps in overdose prevention

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A growing epidemic continues to spiral out of control in New England.

The New Bedford Police Department understands that alone they cannot end the heroin epidemic in the area, but that they may be able to combat it by giving overdose victims the help they need.

Now, 12 officers will go out in teams with other community leaders to the homes of recent overdose victims in an effort to kick the addiction.

In Massachusetts, there are 19 deaths per 100,000 people in state, according to the CDC.

“There is not enough insurance, services, and support available to treat everybody,” said Carl Alves of the Positive Action Against Chemical Addiction, “so we need to find community based solutions to help people along.”

The team gets the addresses from 911 calls and aims to give the addicted person and their family members information that can help save a life.

“Narcan is just a small piece, a small tool,” said Connie Rocha-Mimoso, Director of Community Health at Seven Hills, “but it’s the education, it’s the communication, it’s that trust that we have built with that particular family or client.”

The program is not new by any stretch. It started back in 2015 with 165 home visits. But this past year the team more than doubled those visits, with 344.

“This is a wellness check. We’re coming in and offering assistance to the family and hope. It’s definitely a community endeavor to help families and save lives,” said New Bedford Police Chaplain David Lima.

They admit that not everyone accepts their free services, but that it has made a change in some lives.

“That’s 50% more engagement than if we didn’t do this outreach program,” added Lt. Ricard Rezendes.

State grant money helps pay for the program. They are working to get another grant that will allow them to visit three times a week, instead of just two.