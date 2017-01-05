North Providence cracks down on drivers who don’t move cars during parking bans

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – There will be no more reminders for North Providence residents who violate parking bans during snow storms.

Town officials are warning residents that if they don’t move their cars off the streets during a storm, the cars will be towed.

Mayor Charles Lombardi tells Eyewitness News that the town has been wasting too much time and money sending officers out to remind people to move their cars off the road.

So now, any car found on the street during a parking ban will immediately be towed and issued a $50 ticket for violating the ban.

In addition, residents would have to pay the tow charge in order to get their car back.

The town will also be cracking down on anyone who dumps snow from their driveways into the streets.

That fine is $85.