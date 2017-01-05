Snow causing accidents, school delays

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The commute Friday morning could be a difficult one with snow expected to move into our area overnight.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Newport County, Southeastern Massachusetts, and the Cape and islands from midnight until noon on Friday.
While the accumulations won’t be major – between 1 and 3 inches for much of Southern New England – the snowfall could create slick road conditions and reduced visibility. The heaviest snow is expected to fall between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Bigger storm on the way
It’s a 1-2 punch from Mother Nature… with minor snow impacting this morning’s commute, followed by a more significant storm on Saturday. What’s changed? The storm track. Some areas could see as much as 10 inches.
Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello details this storm, including snow totals and the timing of the storm in her latest entry on the Pinpoint Weather Blog.
