State Police: Bank robbery suspect matches escaped Wyatt inmate description

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — A search is underway in the Cambridge area for a bank robbery suspect who Massachusetts State Police say matches the description of James Morales, the inmate who escaped the Wyatt Detention Center early New Year’s Eve.

According to Cambridge police, a man entered the Bank of America on Massachusetts Avenue Thursday morning and passed a note demanding money.

WBZ TV reports the suspect is described as a black male, 5’10”, mustache, dark skin, husky and wearing a black jacket with a gray sweatshirt and black knit cap.

Both Cambridge and Massachusetts State Police say the description of the suspect matches that of James Morales, who escaped the privately run detention facility in Central Falls Saturday.

State police said a search for the robbery suspect is underway. They said if the public encounters Morales they should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.

Eyewitness News called U.S. Marshal Jamie Hainsworth who said while the suspect has not been positively identified, his office is absolutely pursuing the lead.