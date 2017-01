The holidays are over and 2017 is upon us which means we are focused on new beginnings. Somewhere between adopting better eating habits and exercise is improving life at work.

Rebecca Risk, Metro Market Manager for Robert Half in Rhode Island, joined The Rhode Show Thursday to share tips and advice on boosting your career in the New Year.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »