Viola Davis receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (WPRI) — Viola Davis reflected on her childhood in Rhode Island as she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

“The only thing I could think of is the little girl from Central Falls,” the award-winning actress said, talking about a picture she had of herself as a kindergartner. “She was always hungry, she was always shy, she was always in the background, but inside she had big dreams.”

“I cannot believe my life right now,” Davis added. “God has blessed my life in abundance.”

Meryl Streep, whom Davis co-starred with in “Doubt,” presented Davis with the star. Streep said her friend and colleague was “possessed of a blazing, incandescent talent.”

“She is, arguably, the most immediate, responsive artist I have ever worked with,” Streep said.

Davis has received multiple award nominations for her performance in the film adaptation of “Fences.” Davis won a Tony award for her performance in the 2010 Broadway revival of the August Wilson play.