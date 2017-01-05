With a new year comes a new chance for great travel. Travelzoo shared some of the “wow” destinations for 2017:
1.Paris
- Tourism down 18% in 2016 means greater incentive for tourism push
- Weaker Euro is favorable to Americans
- Low cost international carriers bringing airfare down
Bargain:
Hotel de Neuve
- Boutique hotel in the Marais district, walking distance to Notre Dame Cathedral and Picasso Museum
- Complimentary tea and cakes every day in the lobby 2-8pm
o $99/nt (40% off) w/breakfast daily and Seine River cruise for 2
- Travel thru Feb.
2.The U.K.
- Brexit has sent British pound to 31-year lows, creating unusually favorable exchange rate for Americans
- Lower occupancy rates year over year means bigger hotel bargains
- Upper class airfare bargains in effect
Bargain:
Grange City Hotel, London
- Upscale 5-Star hotel overlooking Tower of London and 5 min. walk from River Thames and Tower Bridge
- Hotel has a spa, swimming pool, 2 restaurants –Mediterranean & Japanese cuisine – and cocktail bar
- $155/nt. (45% off) w/breakfast daily & 2 tix to Tower of London
- Travel thru mid-April
3.Washington DC
- 14 new hotels opened in 2016 – 2200 more rooms!
- 16 new hotels set to open in 2016 – more inventory means better bargains
- All major attractions free
Bargain:
Georgetown Suites Harbour, DC
- Fresh off a $1.5 million renovation, hotel just re-opened
- All-suite hotel near M Street and Washington Harbour complex
o $105/nt. (50% off) w/breakfast and parking
- Travel thru March
4.Florida’s Gulf Coast
- 200-mile stretch from Clearwater to Naples offers Florida alternative
- No less than 9 new hotels in this region in 2016, with at least 3 more set for early 2017 (which mean more hotel bargains!)
- 4 major airports and continued competition among low cost carriers
Bargain:
South Seas Island Resort, Captiva Island
- Secluded 300-acre family-friendly resort fronted by a 2.5-mile white sand beach
- Tons of activities, plus golf and deluxe spa
o $149-$169/nt. (45% off)
- Travel thru Sep.
5.New Zealand
- Starting 2017 with twice as many airline seats than 2016 (thanks to increased routes by United, American and Air New Zealand)
- Airfare and vacation packages down 30-40% year over year
- US dollar at 10-year high against the New Zealand dollar
Bargain:
Down Under Vacation
- 10-night vacation throughout NZ w/air from LA or SF (other departure cities available)
- Experience Auckland and Rotorua, including guided tours and time at leisure
o $2259/pp w/some meals
- Travel Feb.-Oct.
6.Peru
- Traveler choice at all-time high in 2017: 7 airlines now flying nonstop to Peru from U.S.
- U.S dollar against Peruvian sol
- The Machu Picchu effect
Bargain:
Machu Picchu Vacation
- 6-night vacation w/air from Miami (other departure cities available)
- All transportation and city tours of Lima and Cusco included, as well as full day trip to Machu Picchu
o $1299/pp ($850 off)
- Travel throughout 2017
Visit Travelzoo.com for these and even more great travel deals!