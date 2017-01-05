Wow destinations for 2017

Travekzoo winter deal Georgetown D.C.

With a new year comes a new chance for great travel. Travelzoo shared some of the “wow” destinations for 2017:

1.Paris

  • Tourism down 18% in 2016 means greater incentive for tourism push
  • Weaker Euro is favorable to Americans
  • Low cost international carriers bringing airfare down

Bargain:

Hotel de Neuve

  • Boutique hotel in the Marais district, walking distance to Notre Dame Cathedral and Picasso Museum
  • Complimentary tea and cakes every day in the lobby 2-8pm

o   $99/nt (40% off) w/breakfast daily and Seine River cruise for 2

  • Travel thru Feb.

 2.The U.K.

  • Brexit has sent British pound to 31-year lows, creating unusually favorable exchange rate for Americans
  • Lower occupancy rates year over year means bigger hotel bargains
  • Upper class airfare bargains in effect

Bargain:

Grange City Hotel, London

  • Upscale 5-Star hotel overlooking Tower of London and 5 min. walk from River Thames and Tower Bridge
  • Hotel has a spa, swimming pool, 2 restaurants –Mediterranean & Japanese cuisine – and cocktail bar
  • $155/nt. (45% off) w/breakfast daily & 2 tix to Tower of London
  • Travel thru mid-April

 3.Washington DC

  • 14 new hotels opened in 2016 – 2200 more rooms!
  • 16 new hotels set to open in 2016 – more inventory means better bargains
  • All major attractions free

Bargain:

Georgetown Suites Harbour, DC

  • Fresh off a $1.5 million renovation, hotel just re-opened
  • All-suite hotel near M Street and Washington Harbour complex

o   $105/nt. (50% off) w/breakfast and parking

  • Travel thru March

4.Florida’s Gulf Coast

  • 200-mile stretch from Clearwater to Naples offers Florida alternative
  • No less than 9 new hotels in this region in 2016, with at least 3 more set for early 2017 (which mean more hotel bargains!)
  • 4 major airports and continued competition among low cost carriers

Bargain:

South Seas Island Resort, Captiva Island

  • Secluded 300-acre family-friendly resort fronted by a 2.5-mile white sand beach
  • Tons of activities, plus golf and deluxe spa

o   $149-$169/nt. (45% off)

  • Travel thru Sep.

 5.New Zealand

  • Starting 2017 with twice as many airline seats than 2016 (thanks to increased routes by United, American and Air New Zealand)
  • Airfare and vacation packages down 30-40% year over year
  • US dollar at 10-year high against the New Zealand dollar

Bargain:

Down Under Vacation

  • 10-night vacation throughout NZ w/air from LA or SF (other departure cities available)
  • Experience Auckland and Rotorua, including guided tours and time at leisure

o   $2259/pp w/some meals

  • Travel Feb.-Oct.

 6.Peru

  • Traveler choice at all-time high in 2017: 7 airlines now flying nonstop to Peru from U.S.
  • U.S dollar against Peruvian sol
  • The Machu Picchu effect

Bargain:

Machu Picchu Vacation

  • 6-night vacation w/air from Miami (other departure cities available)
  • All transportation and city tours of Lima and Cusco included, as well as full day trip to Machu Picchu

o   $1299/pp ($850 off)

  • Travel throughout 2017

