Central Falls shooting suspects turn themselves in

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A man and woman wanted in connection with a shooting in Central Falls turned themselves in Friday morning.

Police said 28-year-old Robert Rego of Providence and 21-year-old Samantha Brayall of Central Falls came to 6th District Court Friday with their lawyers. Both were arraigned on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy. Police said Rego was given bail, and Brayall was released on personal recognizance.

According to police, the victim wounded in the shooting on High Street Tuesday identified Rego and Brayall as the suspects. The victim was treated for injuries at Miriam Hospital and released.