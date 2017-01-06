Dartmouth police identify driver who struck teen with car

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Dartmouth have identified the driver who struck a teen with her car.

Officials say 34-year-old Jessica Skaggs, of New Bedford, has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

According to police, Skaggs was driving on Dartmouth Street when she struck a 14-year-old girl.

She was found by officers in a parking lot a short distance away from the crash.

The victim is currently in stable condition at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.