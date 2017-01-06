Deemed a flight risk: Escaped inmate ordered detained

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The escaped inmate accused of leading state, local and federal authorities on a 5-day manhunt is scheduled made his initial appearance before a federal magistrate judge Friday morning.

James Morales, 35, escaped from the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on New Year’s Eve. He was ordered held without bail during his hearing.

James Morales has waived his right to a preliminary hearing to determine probable cause on his escape from custody felony charge @wpri12 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) January 6, 2017

No surprise — James Morales ordered detained; Govt calls him an obvious flight risk; hearing ends @wpri12 — Jared Pliner (@JaredPliner) January 6, 2017

Morales was captured Thursday in Somerville after allegedly attempting to rob two banks – one in that city, the other in Cambridge.

The former Army reservist was being held at Wyatt on charges he stole 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester when he climbed a basketball hoop, cut through a fence and made it through razor wire. It took correctional officers 5 hours to notice.

Three corrections officers and one supervisor have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the escape.

