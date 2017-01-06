Following through: No. Providence tows parking ban scofflaws

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It wasn’t an idle threat.

North Providence Friday followed through with a promise to crack down on drivers who violate the town’s parking bans during snowstorms. Instead of a warning, scofflaws now face having their vehicle towed, as well as a $50 fine.

Eyewitness News followed up with police, who confirmed some people did not heed the warning and four vehicles were towed overnight.

Mayor Charles Lombardi said he was pleased it was just four because it meant people were listening.

“We did see much more cooperation,” said Lombard, who added handing out warnings to violators was tying up DPW and police resources. “We’re asking people to be fair with us because we’ve been more than fair.”

The town’s parking ban was the first one to appear on the Pinpoint Closing Network Thursday afternoon. It warned residents that towing would be enforced.

Lombardi said he’s already received positive feedback.

“Hour later, we received a call from another lady who lives on that street. She says her streets have never been cleared that well. I can show you the pad, so I think it’s working!”

With more snow on the way Saturday, Lombardi said towing will be enforced once again.

The town already has a parking ban issued. It goes into effect Saturday at 10 a.m. until 2 a.m. Sunday.