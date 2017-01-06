‘Hey Rhody’ shares Winter Guide

The winter season is in full swing, and there are plenty of fun activities to enjoy in Rhode Island.

Julie Tremaine from “Hey Rhody” joined “The Rhode Show” on Friday morning to share some of her favorite activities:

– Ice Skating at Alex and Ani City Center

– Newport Winterfest/Illuminated Garden

– See a game, whether its PBruins, PC hockey or URI basketball

– Expand your cultural horizons at events like The Mountaintop at Trinity Rep, RI Philharmonic or Festival Ballet’s Romeo & Juliet

– Tubing and skiing at Yawgoo

“Hey Rhody” also has a big giveaway during the month of January. People are asked to use the hashtag #HeyRhody on Facebook or Instagram doing fun winter things, and “Hey Rhody” is giving away several small prizes every week, and a big prize at the end!

Visit HeyRhody.com to learn more.