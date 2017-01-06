In-depth: AG discusses toughening up on DUI laws

Related Coverage AG pledges 7th attempt to get DUI bills through RI House

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — For the past six years, the Attorney General has proposed a group of laws aimed at strengthening drunk driving penalties in Rhode Island. However, those bills have never made it out of committee.

Despite these repeated failed attempts, the Attorney General plans to reintroduce the bills again this year for the 7th time.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin was in studio live during Eyewitness News This Morning at 8:00 on Fox Providence to discuss the push for tougher DUI laws.

Eyewitness News from 7 a.m.- 9 a.m. weekdays — the ONLY local newscasts on during this important time period.