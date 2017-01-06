In-Depth: Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five people were killed and another eight were wounded Friday after an Army veteran pulled a gun from his checked luggage at Fort Lauderdale airport and opened fire.

In the above video, Eyewitness News Analyst Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio discusses whether the suspect had a right to carry and the airport’s response to the shooting.

Eyewitness News Analyst, Lt. Gen. Reginald Centracchio (ret.) served as Adjutant General of Rhode Island and Commanding General of the Rhode Island National Guard from 1995 until his retirement in 2005. During his tenure, he served as Director of the Rhode Island Emergency Managment Agency and as Rhode Island Homeland Security Advisor – becoming the first Adjutant General to hold all three positions simultaneously.