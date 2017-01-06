Mercedes recalls 48,000 SUVs to fix air bag sensor

DETROIT (AP/WPRI) — Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 SUVs in the U.S. to fix a sensor problem that could stop the front passenger air bag from inflating in a crash.

The recall covers certain GL, GLE and GLS models from the 2016 and 2017 model years. Mercedes says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that a sensor in the front passenger seat may be calibrated incorrectly. It can classify passengers as child seats and deactivate the air bag.

It was unclear from the documents if the problem had caused any injuries. A Mercedes spokesman says he’s seeking information on the recall. Documents say drivers will get a warning message on the dashboard saying the airbag is off even though a person is in the passenger seat.

Mercedes will notify owners and dealers will update the sensor software for free. The recall is expected to start this month.

In addition, Curio Design is recalling its Splyt Light modular lamp kits because the lamp bases have faulty wires and pieces can crack during assembly, which can pose both shock and fire hazards, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported thus far.

About 1,500 of these lights were sold for between $65 and $115 at specialty shops nationwide and online from April 2016 through Nov. 2016.

Consumers should contact the company for a free replacement lamp or a full refund.

Curio Design can be contacted at 510-863-0150 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or via email at hello@splytlight.com.