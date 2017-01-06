Significant snowfall expected on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a light snowfall Friday morning, Southern New England is bracing for a second, much more significant storm on Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire region from 7 a.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Pinpoint Weather Team, an ocean storm moving our way is expected to drop several inches of snow on the area, the most being in Southeastern Massachusetts, starting mid-morning on Saturday.

Several communities have issued parking bans for the weekend. Our Pinpoint Closing Network will be updated with every new addition, so check back to see if your city or town is affected.

Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca has been tracking the storm all day and will have his updated futurecast on Eyewitness News at 10 and 11.



The city of Pawtucket is offering several public parking locations that can be used during its parking ban. Click here for the full list » Due to the forecast, the Frozen Fenway Hockey East doubleheader in Boston has been rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 8. BU and UMass will take the ice at 1:30 p.m., while PC and BC is scheduled to go on at 5 p.m.

Any public transportation delays or detours will be posted on RIPTA’s website (www.ripta.com), Facebook (@RideRIPTA) and Twitter (@RIPTA_RI), and passengers are also asked to monitor news reports. In addition, riders are strongly urged to sign up for electronic News Updates at www.ripta.com/detours-news so they can receive emails notifying them of any service disruptions. Customers are advised to use extra caution at bus stops, as conditions may slippery.

Extreme cold can be a hassle for drivers. AAA of Southern New England has tips to keep your car running smoothly.

Drive your car on a regular basis. A car’s battery suffers a lot in really cold weather. When the temperatures drop to about 32 degrees, a car loses about 30% of its battery capacity. When temps drop to zero, a car could lose half its battery capacity. If you leave your car sitting in cold temperatures for two or three days it wont’ start. Keep your gas tank at least half full. This can prevent your gas line from freezing up. Avoid using your parking brake because it can freeze. Avoid cruise control on ice and slippery surfaces. Check your tires regularly. Tires tend to lose air pressure in the winter.

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

