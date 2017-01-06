Police ID woman hit, killed by car in Providence

Related Coverage Elderly woman struck, killed by vehicle in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police on Friday identified an elderly woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Providence.

Riceles Peralta, 81, died at Rhode Island Hospital Thursday night, according to police.

Police said Peralta was hit while crossing Plainfield Street in the area of Pocasset Avenue just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

The driver, who has not been identified, remained on scene and cooperated with police. Police said it didn’t appear alcohol, drugs, or distracted driving were factors.

The incident remains under investigation.