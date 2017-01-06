Providence man arrested on solicitation of a child charges

WARWICK, RI (WPRI) – Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested 25 year old Dylan Harris after a car pursuit.

Harris, of 159 Camp Street, Providence was arrested on Thursday after the task force started investigating him for attempting to solicit a child for indecent purposes.

As detectives approached Harris, he tried to flee in his car and crashed into the wooden guardrail at Winslow Park in the City of Warwick.

Mr. Harris was taken into custody without further incident.

He is facing several charges including:

Indecent Solicitation of a Minor (2 counts)

Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor

Possession of Cocaine

Attempted Assault with a Deadly Weapon

and Eluding.

Dylan Harris is currently on bail for Enticement of a Child and Obstruction charges originating from Smithfield Police.