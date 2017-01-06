5 dead, suspect in custody in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

LIVE STREAMING: CBS News coverage »
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WPRI) — News media outlets are reporting that at least 5 people area dead and several others injured in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale international airport.
Broward Count Sheriff’s Office confirmed on its Twitter page that multiple people were dead and a suspect is in custody. It also said eight others were hurt and transported to an area hospital.
No word on how serious the other injuries are.
Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CBS News the shooter was a lone gunman. She said there’s still no confirmation on a motive, and did not rule out terrorism. She did say it did not appear to be a domestic situation.
On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.
Initially, only part of the airport was shut down. However, at 1:50 p.m., the airport Tweeted that all services had been temporarily suspended.
News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.
Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”
Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.
This story is still developing. We’ll keep updating this story throughout the day online and on-air tonight on Eyewitness News starting at 5.
