5 dead, suspect in custody in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Related Coverage WPRI.com Flight Tracker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP/WPRI) — News media outlets are reporting that at least 5 people area dead and several others injured in a shooting at Fort Lauderdale international airport.

Broward Count Sheriff’s Office confirmed on its Twitter page that multiple people were dead and a suspect is in custody. It also said eight others were hurt and transported to an area hospital.

No word on how serious the other injuries are.

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief told CBS News the shooter was a lone gunman. She said there’s still no confirmation on a motive, and did not rule out terrorism. She did say it did not appear to be a domestic situation.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area.

Initially, only part of the airport was shut down. However, at 1:50 p.m., the airport Tweeted that all services had been temporarily suspended.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

Shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport View as list View as gallery Open Gallery In this still image from video provided by NBC TV Local10, people stand on the tarmac after shots were fired at the international airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Local10 and other news media outlets reported Friday that multiple people were shot. (NBC TV Local10 via AP) A shooting victim arrives at Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities say a lone shooter opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport Friday, killing "multiple" people before he was taken into custody. The airport suspended operations as law enforcement authorities rushed to the scene. (Taimy Alvarez/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) A shooting victim is unloaded from an emergency vehicle and taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport. (Taimy Alvarez /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) A shooting victim is taken into Broward Health Trauma Center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Authorities said multiple people have died after a lone suspect opened fire at the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, international airport. (Taimy Alvarez /South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

This story is still developing. We’ll keep updating this story throughout the day online and on-air tonight on Eyewitness News starting at 5.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.