Man drives himself to hospital after being shot in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating after a man drove himself to the hospital with gunshot wounds Saturday morning.

According to Major Tina Goncalves, at about 4:30 a.m. officers responded to Memorial Hospital, where the victim had driven himself after being shot several times somewhere on Prospect Street.

His wounds are not thought to be life-threatening and he was transferred to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for further treatment.

Police did not release any other details about the shooting but asked that anyone with additional information should contact Detective Susan Cormier at 401-727-9100 x756.